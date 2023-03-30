Edwards applauds Senate's vote to overturn Biden's WOTUS rule

Government and Politics

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) issued the following statement after the Senate joined the House in passing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution to stop the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

“The Biden administration’s WOTUS rule expanded federal government overreach into the livelihoods of hard-working farmers, landowners and business owners,” said Edwards. “This resolution will provide time for a Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA and pave the way toward clear, reasonable and predictable regulations – instead of confusing and burdensome rules – for folks in Western North Carolina.”

Background

The Biden administration’s WOTUS rule made broad, unclear changes to the federal government’s authority to determine what is considered navigable water. If a body of water falls under the definition of WOTUS, the property owner must follow costly environmental rules under the Clean Water Act.

The House passed its WOTUS CRA earlier this month.