Edwards calls for SEC investigation of Pactiv Evergreen stock sell-off

March 9, 2023

Today, Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) called for the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the selling of stock by four of Pactiv Evergreen executives four days before the company announced the closure of its Canton, North Carolina plant, which will result in the projected loss of 1,200 jobs and be a devastating blow to the town and Haywood County.

Stocks were sold at $11.30 per share. The profits made by the executives are as follows:

President and CEO Michael King: $509,776

Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Chandra Mitchell: $63,426

President of Beverage Merchandising Byron Racki: $46,250

Chief Operations Officer Douglas Owensby: $44,849

Source: WLOS

Read the letter here

