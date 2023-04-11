Edwards introduces bill to designate US 74 as a future interstate

Government and Politics

April 11, 2023

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) this week introduced H.R. 2551 to designate US Highway 74, from I-26 in Columbus, N.C. to I-85 in Kings Mountain, N.C., as a future interstate. Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10) is an original cosponsor of the legislation.

This bill is the first step toward adding US 74 to the interstate highway system.

A future-interstate designation will allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to place corresponding signs along the corridor that runs through Polk, Rutherford, Cleveland and Gaston counties, while the road is brought up to interstate standards.

At present, neither Rutherford nor Cleveland counties have an interstate within their county lines. The future-interstate designation is expected to attract new businesses for both counties while connecting the interstates in Polk and Gaston counties.

"US 74 is vital to keeping the region and the state running, and I’m pleased to sponsor this bill to designate the corridor from Polk County to Gaston County as a future interstate,” Edwards said. “Having an interstate within county lines significantly increases companies’ interests in locating to these areas, opening the door to even greater economic opportunities in Western North Carolina.”

“I am proud to join Congressman Chuck Edwards in sponsoring legislation to designate Highway 74 as a future interstate,” McHenry said. “This action would create potential funding opportunities to improve this highway for my constituents in Cleveland and Rutherford Counties. Highway 74 is vital to existing and future industry in the Tenth District, and this change will help provide enhanced transportation in the region.”

A copy of the bill can be found here.