Edwards, Pappas introduce Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act

Government and Politics

April 26, 2023

Congressman Chuck Edwards (R-NC-11) and Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) introduced H.R. 2830, the Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023, to eliminate red tape that excludes veterans from accessing commercial driver-education programs using their GI Bill benefits. Congressman Eli Crane (R-AZ-02) and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) joined as original co-sponsors of the bill.

The legislation would exempt new branches of established commercial driver-training facilities from the statutory two-year waiting period to accept GI Bill benefits if the primary training facility has already been approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and state approving agencies to receive those benefits.

Congressman Edwards said, “In rural areas like Western North Carolina, veterans have to drive for hours to get training for a commercial driver license because closer facilities are forced to wait two years to accept GI Bill benefits. The truck driver shortage is worsening, and obtaining a CDL can provide veterans with good, high-paying jobs when they finish their service. H.R. 2830 will cut red tape and expand veterans’ access to timely and quality training. I’m pleased to introduce this commonsense, bipartisan bill with my colleagues, Congressman Pappas, Congressman Crane and Congresswoman Spanberger to expand opportunities for our veterans.”

“Allowing veterans to use their GI benefits to obtain a commercial driving license without an arbitrary two year wait is a simple, commonsense solution to address the current truck driver shortage,”said Congressman Pappas. “This bipartisan legislation will ease the pathway for veterans to acquire a commercial driving license, helping address the trucking shortage, employ veterans, and strengthen our supply chains. I’m pleased to partner with Congressman Edwards on this important bipartisan bill, and I will continue working across the aisle to increase opportunities for veterans and strengthen our supply chains.”

Congressman Crane said, “Expanding the scope of GI education benefits to CDL programs is a way to increase opportunities for those who have put their lives on the line for our country. Bureaucratic obstacles should never inhibit our nation’s veterans from having flexibility in building prosperous lives for themselves.”

“America’s trucking industry is facing a major workforce shortage. Meanwhile, thousands of Veterans have the skills and work ethic to join this sector, make an impact, and help us reduce supply chain challenges across our economy,”said Congresswoman Spanberger. “This bipartisan bill would cut red tape for these Veterans, so that they can more quickly enter the trucking workforce. By making sure GI Benefits apply to these programs, we would make a commonsense fix, reward our Veterans for their service, and prevent them from waiting for years to hit the road.”

Local stakeholders offered the following quotes:

“When the brave men and women in our armed forces return home, the last thing they should have to worry about is red tape preventing them from realizing the American dream that they fought to defend,”said American Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Spear. “Improving veterans’ access to CDL programs will open the door of opportunity to good-paying, in-demand jobs in the trucking industry. We thank Representatives Edwards and Pappas for their leadership on this important bill, which will help veterans secure rewarding careers and alleviate the truck driver shortage.”

"This commonsense legislation helps reduce the barriers that veterans face in getting high-quality training for good paying truck driving careers,” said Commercial Vehicle Training Association Chairman Jerome Redmond. “Because of their extensive training, exceptional professionalism, and mission-focused approach, veterans are ideal candidates to join the trucking workforce. The relief provided under this bipartisan proposal will give veterans additional choices when seeking out professional truck driving careers.”

Background

The statutory “two-year rule” requires new branches of an already-approved training facility to wait two years before accepting GI Bill benefits.

Veterans who want to obtain their commercial driver licenses (CDLs) can face barriers to attending a commercial driver-education program, particularly if they live in a rural area, as they may have to travel long distances or wait two years to attend the closest training facility so that they are able to use their GI Bill benefits.

H.R. 2830 requires the new branch of a training facility to teach the same curriculum as the already-approved facility and to meet annual reporting requirements during the two-year exemption period. The VA secretary is also authorized to revoke the exemption from the facility at any time.

Endorsements

H.R. 2830 is endorsed by:

Veteran Service Organizations:

American Legion

Moving Veterans Forward

Student Veterans of America

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Great Plains Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America

Nebraska Military Officers Association of America

Labor:

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Industry:

Werner Trucking

American Trucking Association

Commercial Vehicle Training Association

Nebraska Trucking Association

Truckload Carriers Association

Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) have lead the introduction of companion legislation in the Senate.