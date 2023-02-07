Edwards Questions Witnesses on Fentanyl Border Crisis

Government and Politics

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) today questioned witnesses from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on how fentanyl is entering WNC communities.

Excerpts from his questioning:

On fentanyl flowing into Western North Carolina:

“I’ve heard from at least one member here this afternoon that they felt that they were the only person who represented a border district.

“I just completed a tour of the westernmost counties in North Carolina, counties nestled down in the mountains, a thousand miles away from the border. And every sheriff I visited said they felt that they were protecting their county from the border.

“They were a border county, because they’re seeing the influence into what was once mountains that seemed impenetrable to these types of behaviors – particularly the drugs.

“Mr. Modlin, I know that we have heard reports of how many pounds of fentanyl, gallons of fentanyl, have been captured. Do we have any method to estimate how much fentanyl has actually made it through into the United States?”

Follow-up:

“When you discover fentanyl coming in, can you tell us what that looks like? Is it in the back of a truck, a backpack, does somebody swallow it in some container – what are the mechanisms people are using to get this Chinese fentanyl into the U.S.?"

On the lives impacted by open-border policies:

“We heard an argument from the other side earlier this afternoon that this was an issue of humanity, and I couldn’t agree more. When I listen to the folks in Western North Carolina, I think that we have to consider the humanity, first of all, of those fine officers that are putting their lives at risk to deal with drug dealers, to deal with the increase in crime.

“We need to consider the humanity for the children who are losing their parents to overdoses. Or the children who are seeing their brothers and sisters incarcerated for dealing with drugs. The humanity for young folks who are getting hooked on drugs and overdosing. The humanity for parents who are losing their children to the fentanyl influx we see in this country.”