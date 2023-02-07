Edwards responds to President Biden's State of the Union address

Government and Politics

February 7, 2023

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) issued the following statement this evening in response to President Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress.

“I had hoped to hear more from President Biden about his plans to address the real problems that are making life harder for Western North Carolinians.

“Crime is rising in cities across America – including Asheville – and fentanyl is flowing into our mountain communities thanks to this administration’s open-border policies. I have heard firsthand from law enforcement officers from Clay to McDowell counties and from district attorneys throughout WNC that this is the top problem they are facing.

“We have a looming debt and deficit crisis with serious implications for our national security and fiscal sovereignty. Inflation is hurting Western North Carolinians from the grocery store to the gas pump. Yet the Biden White House continues its unchecked spending spree with American taxpayers’ hard-earned money. They want a blank check to raise the debt ceiling instead of working with Republicans to create responsible spending limits.

“I invite the Biden administration to work with Republicans to uphold the rule of law, secure our borders, and bring fiscal sanity back to this nation.”