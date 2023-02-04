Edwards' statement on China's invasion of American air space

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) issued the following statement today regarding China's suspected spy balloon traveling across the United States.

“I am outraged at this unprecedented Chinese invasion of American airspace. This is happening because we have a weak president who garners no respect from the Chinese Communist Party.

“Our Constitution grants immediate authority only to the president to take action. As soon as citizens are out of harm’s way, President Biden needs to act with all haste to bring this balloon and any others down and capture their surveillance equipment intact.

“In the long run, it is critical that we reduce our dependence on China. That is why I voted for legislation to establish the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. I expect that work to reveal many elements of our relationship with China that must be addressed.”