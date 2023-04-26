Edwards votes to address debt, rein in federal spending

Government and Politics

April 26, 2023

Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) issued the following statement today after voting for H.R. 2811, the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, House Republican legislation to address the debt ceiling and rein in government spending. The Limit, Save, Grow Act would raise the debt ceiling while limiting federal spending, saving taxpayer money and boosting economic growth.

Edwards released the following statement:

“This is a historic week for the future of our nation. America’s debt is one of the biggest threats to our national security. It also unfairly burdens our children and grandchildren, and threatens our fiscal sovereignty.

“Since President Biden continues to refuse to negotiate with House Republicans on the debt ceiling, I’m doing what the people of Western North Carolina sent me to Congress to do: Keep America’s fiscal commitments while addressing Washington’s irresponsible, reckless spending.

“Acting to responsibly increase America’s debt limit through the Limit, Save, Grow Act will save taxpayers $4.5 trillion dollars, reduce our dependence on China, bring down inflation, and protect Social Security and Medicare benefits for seniors.

“We cannot continue on the path of business as usual, as if crazy spending doesn’t have real-life consequences for Americans and for our nation as a whole. It’s our moral and fiscal responsibility to put America back on a trajectory that will limit Washington spending sprees and ensure our country’s continued prosperity.”