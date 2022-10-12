FACT CHECK: Congressman Budd is As Extreme As It Gets on Abortion

Government and Politics

October 12, 2022

Congressman Budd’s record is clear – he supports a total ban on abortion, even in the case of rape, incest or threat to a woman’s health. Budd is an original co-sponsor of a bill that would ban abortion nationwide, despite the fact recent polling from a North Carolina GOP pollster found that the majority of North Carolinians support access to abortion – and that 90 percent of voters disagree with Congressman Budd’s extreme stance.

Congressman Budd’s record is clear – he supports a total ban on abortion, even in the case of rape, incest or threat to a woman’s health. Budd is an original co-sponsor of a bill that would ban abortion nationwide, despite the fact recent polling from a North Carolina GOP pollster found that the majority of North Carolinians support access to abortion – and that 90 percent of voters disagree with Congressman Budd’s extreme stance.

Here are the facts on Ted Budd’s extreme position:

Ted Budd has said that he will do everything to “push it all the way back to the point of conception” and was an original cosponsor of the Sanctity of Human Life Act, which defines “human life at the beginning of fertilization.” Personhood bills threaten to outlaw abortion and ban common types of contraception.

Budd characterized abortion in the cases of rape, incest, and where the mother’s life could be at risk, as a “second tragedy” that should not be added to the situation.

News outlets have noted repeatedly that “Budd has a firm record for opposing all abortions” and that just 10 percent of North Carolinians agree with Budd’s extreme position.

Budd’s extreme position on abortion is turning off voters, including Alana P. of Carteret County who said, “I was registered as a Republican and I’m switching to Democrat. It’s something that has upset me greatly.”

Abortion is a “top issue” for North Carolina’s swing voters.

In a recent NC GOP poll, “only a quarter of the respondents said that abortions should either not be legal in any circumstance or only be legal if the life of the mother is endangered.”

Budd called the overturning of Roe v. Wade a “historic victory.”

This summer, Budd voted against legislation to protect the freedom of women to travel to access health care and legislation that would protect access to contraception.

Ted Budd’s views on abortion aren’t North Carolina’s views on abortion and Ted Budd isn’t fit to represent the women of North Carolina