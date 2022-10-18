Fact Check: Congressman Budd Wants to Ban Abortion Without Exceptions

Government and Politics

October 18, 2022

Congressman Budd can attempt to rewrite his record on abortion, but voters should know that he is as extreme as it gets on the issue. He has made it clear repeatedly that he wants to ban abortion without exceptions for rape, incest, or threat to a woman’s life.

That stands in stark contrast to his own record in Congress and on the campaign trail:

In 2017, 2019, and 2021, Congressman Budd was an original cosponsor of the Sanctity of Human Life Act, which defines “human life at the beginning of fertilization” and does not include exceptions for a mother’s health.

In February 2022, he told a group of supports in Pitt County that he was “100% pro-life, no matter how you measure it” and would do anything to “push it all the way back to the point of conception.”

In April 2022, Congressman Budd characterized abortion in the cases of rape, incest, and where the mother’s life could be at risk, as a “second tragedy” that should not be added to the situation.