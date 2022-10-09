FACT CHECK: North Carolinians Can't Trust Ted Budd to Keep Us Safe

Government and Politics

October 9, 2022

Congressman Ted Budd is lying about Cheri’s record because he can’t defend his own. When voters see the facts, it’s plain as day that he is not the law and order candidate.

Congressman Budd called the violent mob that stormed the Capitol and beat and killed members of law enforcement “patriots.”

In 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, Budd voted against legislation that provided billions of dollars in funding for police and millions for North Carolina law enforcement, including:

Over $24 million total allocated to law enforcement agencies in North Carolina.

$750,000 in funding to hire and retain police for Graham, North Carolina – a city in Budd’s district.

$7 million total to support efforts in North Carolina to combat the opioid crisis.

He voted against the bipartisan gun safety compromise, which both of North Carolina’s Republican Senators supported.

And there’s more – his gun store promotes insurance for domestic abusers who “face criminal or civil charges for use of force.”

Congressman Budd wants North Carolinians to be scared. He doesn’t care about them being safe.