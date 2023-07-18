Fig Festival 2023

Arts and Entertainment

July 18, 2023

The Ocracoke Fig Festival offers something for everyone. The festival celebrates the island’s sweetest traditions, Ocracoke figs, fig preserves, fig cakes, and fig trees! This family friendly event includes exhibits, demonstrations, fig preserve and fig cake contests, porch talks, vendors, music throughout the event, and dancing.

Schedule:

Friday August 4, 2023

At OPS Museum:

1:00pm-3:00pm: Book Signing with Chef Bill Smith, author of "Seasoned in the South: Recipes from Crook's Corner and from Home." Bring your own well-loved copy or purchase one at the OPS Museum Gift Shop.

At Berkley Barn, 58 Water Plant Road:

10:00am-6:00pm: Figtastic vendor booths

10:00am-6:00pm: Ocracoke Catering Company serving pork, chicken, seafood with fig BBQ sauces

1:00pm-7:00pm: Live music with local musicians

1:00pm-9:45pm: Cash bar with beer, wine, & soft drinks

3:00pm-5:00pm: Fig Preserves Contest - Drop off your entry at OPS Museum before 2pm. Anyone can enter Fig Preserves in two categories: Traditional or Innovative (includes combinations with other fruits). Tasting Tickets/Ballots are S3 each; voters choose the winners!

7:00pm-8:00pm: Traditional Ocracoke Square Dance (outside — weather-permitting)

8:00pm-10:00pm: Live Music with Raygun Ruby

Saturday August 5, 2023



At Berkley Barn, 58 Water Plant Road:

10:00am-3:00pm: Bring Fig Cake Bake-Off entries to Berkley Barn 10am-6pm: Figtastic vendor booths

10:00am-4:00pm: Ocracoke Catering Company serving pork, chicken, seafood

10:00am-4:00pm: Silent Auction fundrasier for OPS

11:00am: Ocracoke "Fig Cultivation & Culture" talk with Chester Lynn

11:00am-3:00pm: Figgy tie-dye and Fig Leaf Painting for kids

Noon-6:00pm: Cash bar with beer, wine, & soft drinks

Noon: Q & A with Chef Bill Smith -jV

1:00pm-3:00pm: Live music with local musicians

3:00pm: Fig Cakes go on display in Barn

4:00pm: Fig Cake Judging, followed by Serving of Fig Cakes -fc

5:00pm-6:00pm: Live Music with Molasses Creek

At Ocracoke Community Center, 999 Irvin Garrish Hwy.:

7:00pm: Ocracoke Kids Rock Band with Lou Castro

7:00pm-11:45pm: Cash bar with beer, wine, soft drinks

8:00pm-Midnight: Dance with Ocracoke Rockers

Date: Friday August 4, 2023 - Saturday August 5, 2023

Location: various venue in Ocracok, NC

Click Here For More Information