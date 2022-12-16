Final NDAA Includes Numerous Tillis Provisions to Improve the Lives of North Carolina Servicemembers and Families

Government and Politics

December 16, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023, which included multiple provisions by U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, to improve the lives of servicemembers and military families.

The bipartisan legislation also includes the authorization of $302.3 million for North Carolina military installations. Since being elected in 2015, Senator Tillis has secured more than $3 billion for North Carolina’s military installations.

“I was proud to lead a bipartisan effort to provide much needed improvements to installations across the country, including Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune,” said Senator Tillis. “North Carolina’s military installations continue to play a crucial role in protecting the United States against threats all across the world. Ensuring Fort Bragg, Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point, New River, and Seymour Johnson have the resources they need to successfully protect our great nation has been a top priority of mine since the first day I took office. This bipartisan legislation is a big win for North Carolina’s servicemembers and our military families, and I am proud it will be signed into law by President Biden. I will continue to work hard for our brave men and women in uniform.”

Senator Tillis’ Priorities Secured in the NDAA:

Takes care of our troops

The NDAA rescinds DOD’s COVID vaccine mandate amid the nation’s massive recruiting crisis.

The NDAA authorizes funding to support a 4.6 percent pay raise for both military service members and the Department of Defense civilian workforce.

This legislation bans Uighur slave labor-made items in military commissaries and exchanges.

The NDAA increases maximum special and incentive payments and bonuses by over 30 percent.

The NDAA authorizes DOD to pay relocation and quarantine costs for pets during military moves.

The NDAA authorizes a Survivor Benefit Plan open season for the first time since 2005.

The legislation limits frequency of adjustments to overseas cost of living allowances to every 6 months.

The NDAA permanently authorizes the DOD Skillbridge program.

The NDAA authorizes a pilot program on hiring special education inclusion coordinators in Child Development Centers to ensure quality services are provided to children with special needs.

The NDAA extends the reimbursement authority for spouse relicensing costs after a permanent change of station (PCS) for an additional 5 years.

The NDAA authorizes the reimbursement of spouse business costs arising from a PCS.

The NDAA authorizes $50 million for Impact Aid and $20 million for Impact Aid for military dependents with severe disabilities.

The NDAA requires DOD to establish a comprehensive initiative for brain health, the Warfighter Brain Health Initiative, to improve cognitive performance and brain health of servicemembers.

The NDAA makes improvements to the TRICARE Dental Program, including improving specialty care referrals under TRICARE Prime during permanent changes of station.

The NDAA makes certain improvements relating to behavioral health care in the military health system.

The NDAA authorizes transitional health care benefits to National Guard members who are separated from full-time duty in response to a national emergency declaration and supported by federal funds.

FY2023 Military Construction for North Carolina Installations

Fort Bragg - $84.5 million

Fort Bragg - Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course (P&D) - $1.35 million

Fort Bragg Automated Record Fire Range (P&D) - $2 million

Fort Bragg Child Development Center (P&D) - $3.6 million

Fort Bragg Multipurpose Machine Gun Range (MPMG 2) (P&D) - $1.6 million

Fort Bragg Multipurpose Training Range - $34 million

Fort Bragg Albritton Middle School Addition (P&D) - $7.5 million

Fort Bragg SOF Operations Building - $18.8 million

Fort Bragg SOF Supply Support Activity - $15.6 million

MCAS Cherry Point - $117.4 million

Cherry Point Aircraft Maintenance Hangar (INC) – $21 million

Cherry Point CH-53K Gearbox Repair and Test Facility – $38.4 million

Cherry Point - F-35 Flightline Util Modernization Ph 2 (INC) – $58 million

MCAS New River - $21 million

New River Three Module Type II Hangar – $21 million

MCB Camp Lejeune - $54 million

Camp Lejeune Regional Communications Station, Hadnot Point - $47.4 million

Camp Lejeune Lejeune Schools Modernization (P&D) - $6.6 million

Seymour Johnson AFB - $3.8 million

Seymour Johnson Combat Arms and Maintenance Complex (P&D) - $3.3 million

Seymour Johnson KC–46 Alert Facility (P&D) - $530,000

Army National Guard - $19.5 million

Mcleansville Camp Burton Road National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop - $15 million

Morrisville Army Aviation Flight Facility #1 (P&D) - $4.5 million

Army Reserve Center: Ashville, NC - $2 million

Asheville Cost to Complete: Army Reserve Center - $2 million

Total MILCON Funding - $302.3 million