Fischer Statement on USTR Action Against Mexico's Baseless Ban on Genetically Modified Corn

March 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today released the following statement after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced it will initiate technical consultations with Mexico regarding the country’s forthcoming ban on genetically modified corn. As part of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), technical consultations for biotechnology issues are required before any dispute settlement can be pursued.

“I appreciate the Biden Administration demonstrating it is taking this issue seriously by moving forward with technical consultations today.

“I’ve been clear from the start – the United States cannot accept Mexico’s unscientific ban against genetically modified corn. It’s a flagrant violation of USMCA, and if allowed would set a dangerous precedent for enforcement of U.S. international trade agreements.

“Until Mexico relents, we should be prepared to pursue a full dispute settlement.”