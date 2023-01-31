Flag Alert: Lowering NC Flags to Half Staff in Honor of Former Chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, John 'Blackfeather' Jeffries

Government and Politics

January 31, 2023

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in honor of Tribal Elder and former Chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, John "Blackfeather" Jeffries, who passed away on Tuesday, January 24.



Jeffries served as a chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation from 1995 to 2000 and served on the tribal council until 2020.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Chief Jeffries was a great leader, and our state is stronger because of his legacy. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation members during this difficult time.”

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.