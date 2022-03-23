Government and Politics

March 23, 2022

Sunrise to sunset March 24, 2022



TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, March 24, 2022, in honor of former North Carolina Senator Linda Garrou, who passed away on Saturday, March 19. Garrou, a Forsyth County Democrat, served in the state Senate for more than a decade before retiring in 2012. A top state government budget-writer, Garrou served as one of the co-chairs of the Senate Appropriations Committee for eight years.



Funeral services for Garrou will be held at 11 a.m. on March 24, 2022 at Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.



Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Senator Linda Garrou of Forsyth was a champion for North Carolina. Her firm, steady leadership helped many get healthier and better educated. Kristin and I mourn the loss of our friend and send deep condolences to John and family."

Join us Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.