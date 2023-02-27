Government and Politics

February 27, 2023

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Congressman Jim Broyhill

From sunrise to sunset February 28, 2023

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, February 28, in honor of former North Carolina Congressman Jim Broyhill who passed away on Saturday, February 18. Broyhill served North Carolina's Foothill region in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1963 to 1986 and briefly in the U.S. Senate. His funeral will be held February 28 in Forsyth County, followed by a graveside service in Wilkes County.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"I appreciate Senator Broyhill’s commitment and service to North Carolina and our prayers are with the Broyhill family today."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.