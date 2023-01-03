Government and Politics

January 3, 2023

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Walter Stine Isenhower

Beginning immediately until sunset January 4, 2023

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower, who passed away on Saturday, December 31.

A native of Conover, North Carolina, Isenhower, a Republican, represented the state's 45th District from 1986 to 1992 for both Catawba and Burke counties.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"Rep. Stine Isenhower was an extraordinary public servant who made a difference for his beloved Catawba County and NC. Having served with him in the legislature I know he was a caring man of integrity. I send his son Randy and family my sympathy."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.