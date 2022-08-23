Following Governor's Timeline, Apex Terminates State of Emergency

Government and Politics

Background: On March 10, 2020, the Governor of North Carolina issued Executive Order 116, declaring a state of emergency to coordinate response and protective actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Following the Governor's actions, the Town of Apex issued a similar proclamation applicable within the town's corporate limits.



Recent Action: On August 15, 2022, the Governor's order was rescinded, ending the state of emergency. For the purpose of aligning with the Governor's termination of the state of emergency and executive orders related to COVID-19, and establishing uniformity and consistency with the State, the Town of Apex issued a proclamation <https://www.apexnc.org/DocumentCenter/View/40563> terminating the state of emergency within town limits, effective August 18, 2022.