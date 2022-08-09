Government and Politics

August 9, 2022

Foxx: Accountability Is Non-Negotiable

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement regarding the concerning pattern of behavior displayed by the FBI and Department of Justice:

“The Department of Justice and FBI have established a damning pattern of brazen behavior that should concern every American – their actions cannot be glossed over and pushed under the rug. After they targeted concerned parents at school board meetings and are now setting their sights on a former president – presumably pursuant to statutes that are inherently political – it’s understandable that Americans are fearful that they will be next on the chopping block.

“Come next Congress, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, myself included, will leave no stone unturned in search of the facts – which we will place directly in front of the American people. Under one party rule, true oversight has been forsaken in Washington, and we will see to it that it is fully restored.”