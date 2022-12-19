Government and Politics

December 19, 2022

Foxx Celebrates Signing of H.R. 5481

WASHINGTON – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after her bill, H.R. 5481, which names the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Forest City, North Carolina, as the "Master Sergeant Jerry K. Crump VA Clinic", was signed into law:

“Master Sergeant Jerry K. Crump’s legacy is one that will forever be enshrined in Forest City – a fitting honor for a true patriot who served our nation in the Korean War and who demonstrated a willingness to put his life on the line to protect his comrades in the heat of battle. I am incredibly pleased that today, President Biden has signed H.R. 5481 into law, and that the nation will further honor an exemplary American for his service, courage, devotion to the country he was proud to call home.”