Government and Politics

December 8, 2022

Foxx Lauds Passage of The National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after the House passed the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023:

“The federal government’s primary role is to ensure the continued safety and security of the American people. Today, the People’s House fulfilled that solemn role by reauthorizing and bolstering our national defense on a bipartisan basis. Our nation’s armed forces deserve nothing less than robust support.

“Further, I was proud to see that my amendment, the Defense Maintenance Data Transparency Act, was included in this package. The challenges facing the Department of Defense’s (DoD) inability to access necessary data to award truly competitive contracts to small businesses in America is unacceptable. My amendment would direct the Secretary of Defense to clarify existing, ambiguous terms in the U.S. Code, as well as in DoD’s acquisition regulations, that once corrected, will help the DoD access the data it needs to promote greater opportunity for small businesses to compete for maintenance service contracts. Greater competition within the defense industry means more value for every hardworking taxpayer in our country.”