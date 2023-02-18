  1. Select a City
Foxx Marks The Passing of Former Congressman Jim Broyhill

Government and Politics

February 18, 2023

Washington – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the passing of former North Carolina Representative Jim Broyhill:

“The loss of Jim Broyhill is one that will be felt across the entirety of North Carolina - he served the state admirably as its U.S. Senator and longtime member of the House of Representatives. He and his family have very deep roots in North Carolina - a state he was proud to call home. To so many, he was a close friend, mentor, and loyal colleague, and I consider myself blessed to have known him for many years. One thing I will remember most about Congressman Broyhill was his natural-born storytelling ability - he would often opine to groups about the history of our republic, and of the institutions in which he was proud to serve. Tom and I extend our prayers and condolences to Jim’s family and loved ones during this time.”

