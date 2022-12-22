Government and Politics

December 22, 2022

Foxx Opposes Degenerate Spending Spree

WASHINGTON – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement on the $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending bill that’s being rammed through Congress:

“Christmas is just a few short days away, and the Democrat-led House and Senate decided to go shopping for as many stocking stuffers as they could get their hands on – and they’re using the hard-earned money of American taxpayers to do so. This omnibus bill is packed to the gills with pet projects, earmarks, and everything including the kitchen sink. This isn’t a thoughtful and good-faith effort – it’s highway robbery in 4,155 pages of legislative text.

“During the 117th Congress, congressional Democrats have rammed through numerous spending bills without any concern for what havoc they might wreak upon this country. This bill is no different, and it’s a last ditch effort to buoy their political allies before Republicans take the majority in January. Every American will surely feel the sharp sting of the slap in the face that this sham bill will render. I will be voting NO.”