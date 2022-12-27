Government and Politics

December 27, 2022

Foxx: Perpetrators of War Crimes Are On Notice

Washington – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after her bill. H.R. 4250, the War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act, was signed into law:

“For far too long, United States’ policy has elevated international tribunals over the work of national governments when prosecuting the world’s worst culprits: those engaging in genocide and war crimes. The International Criminal Court has recently utilized its time and resources in investigating the United States and Israel all while failing to hold our adversaries accountable. China’s genocidal campaign against the Uyghurs continues unabated, North Korea continues to engage in crimes against humanity with impunity, and ISIS fighters guilty of genocide continue to blend into populations without ever facing justice. The United States needs to end this reliance on international tribunals and display true leadership, and the reforms made by my bill will empower our government to do so.

“By focusing our resources on prosecutions by national governments – including by utilizing U.S. laws already on the books – our government can track down perpetrators like members of ISIS swiftly and without the bureaucratic entanglements of international tribunals. I am immensely pleased to see my bill’s passage in the United States Senate and its subsequent signing into law. Without question, this bipartisan effort sends a robust, rock-ribbed message to the entire world: the United States is determined to protect its sovereignty and its interest with every tool necessary.”