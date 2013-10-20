Business and Professional
October 20, 2013
A Week for Support, Inspiration, Peace, and Health
Bullying is a systematic campaign of interpersonal destruction that jeopardizes employee health, careers, and strains families. Bullying is non-physical, non-lethal workplace violence. It is abusive, causing psychological injuries and stress-related diseases.
The destructive power of workplace bullying comes from secrecy.
The Workplace Bullying Institute announces the 6th annual Freedom from Workplace Bullies Week.
The week is a chance to break through the silence and secrecy. It is a week to be daring and bold.
Everyone deserves a safe, healthy, and dignified workplace.
Find advice, tips, and activities at freedomfrombullies.org for:
â€¢ Employers
â€¢ Coworkers
â€¢ Family
â€¢ Friends
â€¢ Unions
â€¢ Mental Health Professionals
â€¢ School Administrators
â€¢ Legislators
â€¢ Community Leaders
â€¢ Medical Professionals