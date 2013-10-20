Business and Professional

October 20, 2013

A Week for Support, Inspiration, Peace, and Health

Bullying is a systematic campaign of interpersonal destruction that jeopardizes employee health, careers, and strains families. Bullying is non-physical, non-lethal workplace violence. It is abusive, causing psychological injuries and stress-related diseases.

The destructive power of workplace bullying comes from secrecy.

The Workplace Bullying Institute announces the 6th annual Freedom from Workplace Bullies Week.

The week is a chance to break through the silence and secrecy. It is a week to be daring and bold.

Everyone deserves a safe, healthy, and dignified workplace.

Find advice, tips, and activities at freedomfrombullies.org for:

â€¢ Employers

â€¢ Coworkers

â€¢ Family

â€¢ Friends

â€¢ Unions

â€¢ Mental Health Professionals

â€¢ School Administrators

â€¢ Legislators

â€¢ Community Leaders

â€¢ Medical Professionals