  1. Select a City
  2. Fairfield, CT
  3. News
  4. Freedom from Workplace Bullies Week, Oct. 20-26

Freedom from Workplace Bullies Week, Oct. 20-26

Share

Business and Professional

October 20, 2013

A Week for Support, Inspiration, Peace, and Health

Bullying is a systematic campaign of interpersonal destruction that jeopardizes employee health, careers, and strains families.  Bullying is non-physical, non-lethal workplace violence. It is abusive, causing psychological injuries and stress-related diseases.

The destructive power of workplace bullying comes from secrecy.

The Workplace Bullying Institute announces the 6th annual Freedom from Workplace Bullies Week.

The week is a chance to break through the silence and secrecy. It is a week to be daring and bold.

Everyone deserves a safe, healthy, and dignified workplace.

Find advice, tips, and activities at freedomfrombullies.org for:

â€¢ Employers

â€¢ Coworkers

â€¢ Family

â€¢ Friends

â€¢ Unions

â€¢ Mental Health Professionals

â€¢ School Administrators

â€¢ Legislators

â€¢ Community Leaders

â€¢ Medical Professionals

This ad is supporting your extension SmoothScroll. Turn off these ads?
In and Around Fairfield, CT
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    Parks