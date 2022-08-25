From Bryson City to Beaufort County, Cheri Beasley Meets Voters Where They Are

Government and Politics

August 25, 2022

RALEIGH: Candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley has traveled across the state on her “Standing Up for North Carolina” tour to speak with North Carolinians about the issues impacting their lives and to share her commitment to standing up to Washington and corporate special interests to do what makes sense for North Carolina.

Cheri is focused on meeting voters where they are and has visited all 100 counties, holding community conversations on issues that matter to North Carolinians like lowering costs, supporting North Carolina’s farmers, and creating a Made-in-America economy, roundtables focused on hearing from small business owners, tours of vocational and training facilities, and more.

Cheri toured Halifax Community College and Durham Technical Community College and spoke to students and educators about expanding access to technical and apprenticeship programs to ensure North Carolinians have good-paying in-demand careers available here in the state.

Cheri continues speaking with farmers across North Carolina about the rising cost of fertilizer and other supplies and her commitment to standing up for farmers in the Senate.

Cheri has been meeting with small business owners across the state to hear what they need from their next Senator, including access to capital, affordable child care, and action to lower costs.

Cheri is holding community conversations all over North Carolina to discuss issues top of mind for voters, including the rising costs – from prescription drugs to the pump, and the need for investments to strengthen rural economies.

Cheri and grassroots volunteers started launching canvasses across the state to reach voters where they are, including in Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Durham, and Wilmington.

