Funds Available To Help Develop Youth Programs Across The State

Government and Politics

August 27, 2022

Deadline to apply for State Youth Council 2022-2023 mini grants is September 30

Raleigh, NC – Youth councils, local governments and private or non-profit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can now apply for grants up to $500 through the State Youth Council’s Mini Grant program. Beginning today the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement will accept applications from organizations that build character and leadership skills among North Carolina youth through peer-to-peer community projects. The application deadline is Sept. 30.

“The mini grant program fuels creativity and innovation among our youth while nurturing their interest in public service,” said Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “These grant funded projects are all inspired by our youth, who are looking for ways to serve their peers and help their local communities.”

The grant program is open to North Carolina youth councils as well as local governments, private and non-profit agencies interested in developing or enhancing projects geared towards high school students in grades 9 – 12. Individual grants will range from $100 to $500. The State Youth Council will award a total of $6,292 this fall to organizations and agencies with projects that encourage peer-to-peer community engagement, or sharpen student project development, management, and communication skills.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 to be considered. State Youth Councils and the Youth Advisory Council will evaluate applications this fall before grants are awarded.

Examples of previous projects include: mental health care packages for youth; meal delivery to underserved communities; trail conservation; and tools to communicate through art. Food, entertainment, travel, and salaries do not qualify for grant funding.

For more information on the Mini Grant program and to apply, visit the Council for Women and Youth Involvement website.

About NCDOA and the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. NCDOA’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement division advises the governor, state legislators and state leaders on issues that impact women and youth.