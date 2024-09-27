Fuquay-Varina Festival 2024

Arts and Entertainment

September 27, 2024

Join us for the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival on Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in Downtown Fuquay-Varina. A dash more festive live entertainment, craft beer, food trucks, arts and crafts, a free kids zone, and YOU!

Schedule Of Events:

Main Street Stage

11 am: Captain Kid Magic

12 pm: Sticky Bun Eating Contest

1 pm: Captain Kid Magic

2 pm: Spin-Man

3 pm: Disney Character Meet and Greet

Beer Garden Stage

11:00 am - Paige King Johnson

1:00 pm - Crush

10:00 am to 4:00 pm - Artist Village

Celebrate Fuquay-Varina is an annual event celebrating all things Fuquay-Varina. The Artist Village brings together artists from around the area with wonderful handmade wares. This event is in person on October 5. The online shops will open on October 2 and remain open until 4 pm on October 5.

Kid Zone and Rock Wall

Visit the Kid Zone for free carnival rides from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The rock wall offers thrills for older kids.

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Location: Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Click here for more information