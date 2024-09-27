Fuquay-Varina Festival 2024

Arts and Entertainment
September 27, 2024From: Fuquay-Varina Festival
Join us for the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival on Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in Downtown Fuquay-Varina. A dash more festive live entertainment, craft beer, food trucks, arts and crafts, a free kids zone, and YOU!
Schedule Of Events:
Main Street Stage
11 am: Captain Kid Magic
12 pm: Sticky Bun Eating Contest
1 pm: Captain Kid Magic
2 pm: Spin-Man
3 pm: Disney Character Meet and Greet
Beer Garden Stage
11:00 am - Paige King Johnson
1:00 pm - Crush
10:00 am to 4:00 pm - Artist Village
Celebrate Fuquay-Varina is an annual event celebrating all things Fuquay-Varina. The Artist Village brings together artists from around the area with wonderful handmade wares. This event is in person on October 5. The online shops will open on October 2 and remain open until 4 pm on October 5.
Kid Zone and Rock Wall
Visit the Kid Zone for free carnival rides from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The rock wall offers thrills for older kids.
Date: October 5, 2024
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Location: Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Click here for more information