Fuquay-Varina Festival 2024

Arts and Entertainment

September 27, 2024

From: Fuquay-Varina Festival

Join us for the Celebrate Fuquay-Varina Festival on Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in Downtown Fuquay-Varina. A dash more festive live entertainment, craft beer, food trucks, arts and crafts, a free kids zone, and YOU!

Schedule Of Events:

Main Street Stage
11 am: Captain Kid Magic
12 pm: Sticky Bun Eating Contest
1 pm: Captain Kid Magic
2 pm: Spin-Man
3 pm: Disney Character Meet and Greet

Beer Garden Stage
11:00 am - Paige King Johnson
1:00 pm - Crush

10:00 am to 4:00 pm - Artist Village
Celebrate Fuquay-Varina is an annual event celebrating all things Fuquay-Varina. The Artist Village brings together artists from around the area with wonderful handmade wares. This event is in person on October 5. The online shops will open on October 2 and remain open until 4 pm on October 5.

Kid Zone and Rock Wall
Visit the Kid Zone for free carnival rides from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
The rock wall offers thrills for older kids.

Date: October 5, 2024

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Location: Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Click here for more information

