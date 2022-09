Government and Politics

September 12, 2022

Gas Grocery Hurts

The politicians who control Congress sure don’t care. They just keep throwing another $700 Billion on the fire…making inflation worse and worse and worse.

On Monday, September 12th, this is the REALITY in America:

-Regular gas is 44.6% more expensive than one year ago.

-Electricity is 15.2% more expensive than one year ago.

-Rent? If you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

