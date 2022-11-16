German Ventilation Company Relocates North American Headquarters to Forsyth County with $100 Million Expansion

Government and Politics

November 16, 2022

Ziehl-Abegg, Inc., a manufacturer of commercial ventilation systems, will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company says it will invest more than $100 million to expand its operations and relocate its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem.

“I am delighted to congratulate Ziehl-Abegg on this expansion in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County,” said Governor Cooper. “The company’s increased investment is a great vote of confidence in our thriving economy, central East Coast location, and skilled manufacturing workforce.”

Founded in 1910 as a motor manufacturer, Ziehl-Abegg is a German-based company that produces innovative industrial fan systems and motors with 5,000 employees worldwide. The company has fans for various commercial applications including hospitals, schools, data centers, and various agricultural uses. Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion to a new state-of-the-art 500,000-square-foot building will increase its production capabilities and distribution for North America.

“Megatrends such as digitalization, climate change and urbanization are leading to a growth in demand and call for a significant increase in our production capacities,” said Joachim Ley, Chief Operating Officer of Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. “The U.S. market is fundamentally very important for us and is driving the expansion in North America. The 189 employees are the first step of our expansion project. We are anticipating growing to over 500 employees very rapidly.”

“Ziehl-Abegg is the latest example of why North Carolina continues to be recognized as the best place to do business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina offers a world-class workforce and robust training network that is committed to helping companies grow and succeed.”

The new positions include assembly technicians, engineers, finance, quality assurance, machinists, maintenance, and various administrative personnel. Altogether, the positions have an average annual salary of $59,479. Forsyth County’s overall average annual wage is $57,351. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $11.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are excited to welcome Ziehl-Abegg and its new good-paying jobs to Forsyth County,” said N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec. “This company has been a great workforce development partner in our region and we’re eager to work alongside them as the lay down roots in Winston-Salem.”

“This is outstanding news for our region and the entire state,” said N.C. Representative Donny Lambeth. “Ziehl-Abegg’s reinvestment illustrates the benefits growing companies are afforded when they do business in North Carolina.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.