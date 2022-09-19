Government and Politics

September 19, 2022

Government Overreach

I’m Courtney Geels, candidate for Congress in your District, NC 4, and here’s what I know.

Once upon a time, Kings could do anything they wanted to you. Steal your land, throw you in a dungeon, have you murdered. Americans invented a better system—no Kings— and elect a Congress to make laws to protect people’s lives and property.

It worked because the government’s power was LIMITED. 246 years later, your government DOES NOT WANT ITS POWER LIMITED.

Click here to read more.