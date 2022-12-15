Governor Cooper Announces Judicial Appointment

Government and Politics

Governor Roy Cooper announced that he will appoint Allison Riggs to serve as a North Carolina Court of Appeals judge. She will fill the vacancy created by the Honorable Richard Dietz’s election to the North Carolina Supreme Court.

“Allison Riggs is a brilliant attorney and an experienced litigator who has spent her career fighting for fairness and defending people’s constitutional rights,” Governor Cooper said. “I am confident that she will continue to serve our state with distinction and be a great asset to the bench.”

Allison Riggs is currently the Co-Executive Director and Chief Counsel for Voting Rights at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. Previously, she was a Staff Attorney and Senior Staff Attorney at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. Riggs is a civil rights litigator and community lawyer who has served as lead counsel in numerous voting rights cases, including twice arguing before the United States Supreme Court. Riggs received her Bachelor’s Degree, her Master's Degree and her Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.



