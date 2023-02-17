Governor Cooper Announces Nomination of Special Superior Court Judge

Government and Politics

February 17, 2023

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the nomination of the Honorable Edwin G. Wilson, Jr. to serve as Special Superior Court Judge. He has been nominated to serve as a Special Superior Court Judge to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Athena Fox Brooks on December 31, 2022.

“Judge Wilson brings years of leadership skills, community engagement and legal knowledge to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “The Superior Court plays a critical role in North Carolina’s justice system, and we’re grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state.”

Judge Wilson served as a Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in North Carolina. Prior to that, he was a Resident Superior Court Judge and a Partner at Maddrey Wilson Etringer and Smith Law Firm. He currently serves as Military Augmentation Response Cadre in the Department of Homeland Security. He has also served as an Instructor of Law at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia and his Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University.