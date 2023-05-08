Governor Cooper Announces State Boards and Commissions Appointments

Government and Politics

May 8, 2023

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to boards and commissions.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Acupuncture Licensing Board:

Patricia Ann Bernarding of Burnsville as a public member. Bernarding is an Instructor at Mayland Community College. She was previously an Instructor at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Governor`s Crime Commission:

The Honorable Sherri W. Elliott of Newton as a Chief District Court Judge. Elliott is the Chief District Court Judge for North Carolina’s 25th Judicial District. Elliott was originally elected as a District Court Judge in 2002.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Board of Elections:

T. Jefferson Carmon III of Raleigh as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Carmon has served on the Board since 2019. Carmon is Counsel and Associate Director of Legal and Compliance at Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Stacy Clyde Eggers IV of Boone as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. Eggers has served on the Board since 2020. Eggers is the Managing Partner of Eggers Law Firm in Boone.

Alan S. Hirsch of Chapel Hill as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Hirsch is the CEO and Co-Founder of Biorg and the President of the North Carolina Healthcare Quality Alliance.

Kevin Neil Lewis of Rocky Mount as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party. Lewis is an attorney at The Valentine Law Firm in Nash County. Lewis has served on the Nash County Board of Elections since 2007 and was the chair from 2013-2019.

Siobhan Millen of Raleigh as nominated by the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Millen previously practiced law and has worked every election at her local precinct for the last 15 years.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Historical Commission:

Dr. Susanna Michele Lee of Durham as a professor of history. Lee is an Associate Professor in the History Department at North Carolina State University, where she has worked since 2006.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Human Relations Commission:

Sonia M. Barnes of Garner as the representative of the 13th Congressional District. Barnes was the Director of Civic Engagement for Congressman David Price for 11 years and was previously a District Representative for Congressman Bob Etheridge.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Human Trafficking Commission:

Dr. Corinna Lynn Myers of Mathews as a health care professional. Myers is a Resident Family Medicine Physician for Atrium Heath Cabarrus Family Medicine. Myers is actively involved with the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians and the North Carolina Osteopathic Medical Association.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees:

Tammy Coley of Charlotte as the 14th Congressional District representative. Coley is the Chief Transformation Officer at BlackLine. Prior to joining BlackLine, Coley led the Enterprise Accounting and Internal Controls function at Cox Communications.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the NCWorks Commission:

Cameron D. McDonald of Charlotte as a business representative within the energy industry. McDonald is Duke Energy’s Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Talent Management. She was previously Duke Energy’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and has been with the company since 2001.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Roanoke Island Historical Association Board of Directors:

Frank Daniels IV of Southern Pines as a member at-large. Daniels works for The Pilot, LLC in Southern Pines in multiple capacities, including the Local Listings and Off-site SEO Expert within their First Flight Agency, Operations Manager for TicketMe, their online ticket sales portal, and an Executive Producer for Pilot Radio.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Social Services Commission:

Rebecca E. Andrews of Wake Forest as the 2nd Congressional District Representative. Andrews is a Senior Vice President and Administrator for WakeMed Health and Hospitals. Andrews has more than thirty years of experience in finance and operations leadership in healthcare and community-based hospital systems.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Governor's Western Residence Board of Directors:

Nancy H. Hunter of Marion as a member at-large. Hunter retired in 2010 after 17 years as the Director of Human Resources for the J. Iverson Riddle Development Center. Hunter is also the Vice-Chair for the McDowell Technical Community College Board of Trustees.