Governor Cooper Announces Three Judicial Appointments

Government and Politics

January 12, 2023

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced three judicial appointments to District Courts across the state.

“These appointees bring years of knowledge and experience to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I’m thankful for their willingness to serve their communities as District Court Judges.”

Walter W. “Trip” Baker has been appointed to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, serving Guilford County. He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Marcus Shields last year. Baker is currently an Assistant District Attorney in Guilford County. Previously, he was a Solo Practitioner at Baker Law Offices. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Asheville and his Juris Doctor at Wake Forest University School of Law.

James Marshall has been appointed to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 29B serving Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas McAvoy “Mack” Brittain, Jr. Marshall currently practices law with the firm of Carr, Blackwell & Associates P.C. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and his Juris Doctor at Charlotte School of Law.

Michael Onufer has been appointed to serve as District Court Judge in District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Henry Willis. Onufer has served as both as an Assistant Public Defender and as an Assistant District Attorney in the state of North Carolina. He also serves on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and his Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.