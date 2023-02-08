Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Durham County

Government and Politics

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A, serving part of Durham County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Orlando Hudson.

“I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,” Governor Cooper said. “I know she will continue her strong service for the people of Durham in this new role.”

Judge Rhinehart is currently a District Court Judge in Judicial District 14, serving Durham County. Previously, she was an Assistant District Attorney in Durham County and an attorney at Browne, Flebotte, Wilson, Horn & Webb, PLLC. Judge Rhinehart earned her Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor at the North Carolina Central University School of Law.