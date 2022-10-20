Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Guilford County

Government and Politics

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Stephanie L. Reese to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 18B, serving part of Guilford County. The Honorable Joe Craig retired recently and Ms. Reese will fill the vacant seat created by his retirement.

“Stephanie Reese will bring years of legal expertise to the bench,” Governor Cooper said. “I am thankful for her willingness to serve as a Superior Court Judge.”

Stephanie Reese currently serves as an Assistant District Attorney in the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she was an Assistant District Attorney in the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. She has also worked as an Adjunct Professor at Elon University Law School and Wake Forest University Law School. Reese received her Bachelor’s Degree from Utah State University and her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.