Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Guilford County

Government and Politics

November 10, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed The Honorable Tonia Cutchin to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 18E, serving part of Guilford County. The Honorable Susan Bray retired recently and Judge Cutchin will fill the vacant seat created by her retirement.

“Tonia Cutchin has served her community well over the years as a District Court Judge,” Governor Cooper said. “I know she will continue that same strong service to the people of Guilford County and our state on the Superior Court bench.”

Judge Tonia Cutchin is currently a District Court Judge in Guilford County. Previously, she was a Public Defender for the State of North Carolina and an attorney at Capote & Associates, PLLC. She has also worked as an Assistant Professor at Colorado Technical University and as Adjunct Faculty at Claremont Lincoln University and John Wesley University. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University.



