Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Nash County

Government and Politics

December 9, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Timothy W. Wilson to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 7A serving Nash County. He will fill the vacant seat created by the retirement of the Honorable Quentin Sumner.

“Tim Wilson brings years of legal knowledge and experience to the bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I am grateful for his willingness to step up and serve as the Superior Court Judge in Nash County.”

Timothy W. Wilson is a Partner at Poyner Spruill LLP. As a private practice litigator, he has over twenty-five years of experience in the courtroom. He also served as a Teach for America corps member where he taught high school math. Wilson earned his Bachelor of Science at Duke University and his Juris Doctorate at University of Georgia School of Law.