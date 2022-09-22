Governor Cooper Attends Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club, Highlights North Carolina's Golf Industry

Government and Politics

September 22, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper attended The Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. This is the first time the tournament has ever been hosted in the Southeastern United States. The economic impact from the 2022 Presidents Cup will be over $175 million for the region.

“North Carolina’s history and tradition in golf is second to none and it’s fitting that the first Presidents Cup to be held in the Southeastern United States is being played right here in Charlotte,” Governor Cooper said. “Hosting this prestigious event and others like it will benefit our economy and be a showcase to the world for Charlotte and all of North Carolina."

The 2022 Presidents Cup is the largest in PGA TOUR history. This year’s event is experiencing record sales compared to previous Presidents Cups. On Wednesday, the Presidents Cup announced the 2022 event’s overall charitable contribution of $2 million, with the majority directed to local Charlotte-based non-profit organizations, including the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, the Augustine Literacy Project, Charlotte Family Housing, NXT/CLT and Renaissance West Community.

The Presidents Cup is just the latest significant golf event being celebrated in North Carolina. In July, Governor Cooper, the US Golf Association and World Golf Hall of Fame announced the World Golf Hall of Fame will be moved to Pinehurst, investing $25 million and bringing 50 full time USGA staff members to the area. The U.S. Open will return to Pinehurst in 2024, and Pinehurst will host four more U.S. Open Championships between 2024 and 2047. In June, the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open was held at Pine Needles Lodge.

North Carolina is home to 520 golf courses, and golf is represented in nearly every county in the state. According to a 2017 study, golf generated $2.3 billion in direct spending and a total economic impact of $4.2 billion in North Carolina, including nearly 53,000 jobs and total wage income of $1.3 billion.

The Presidents Cup began in 1994 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia. Held every two years, it is a competition between the U.S. team and international teams. The United States has won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cups. President Joe Biden is the Honorary Chairman of the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the event has a long-standing tradition of hosting world leaders.