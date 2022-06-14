Governor Cooper Declares June 14 as Flag Day

Government and Politics

June 14, 2022

Celebrating our nation's symbol of history, freedom and democracy across the state

Raleigh, NC – By official proclamation, Governor Roy Cooper declared June 14, 2022, as Flag Day. This national day of observance recognizes the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, and pays homage to this symbol of democracy and freedom that serves as a beacon for all Americans. All North Carolinians are encouraged to display the U.S. flag at full staff to honor our country, history, service members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“On this Flag Day, we honor this symbol of democracy and freedom,” Governor Cooper said. “Our service members and veterans have made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country, and we are grateful for their service.”

This year marks the 245th anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777, a nationally observed event proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. In 1949, U.S. Congress designated June 14 as National Flag Day, a day that also commemorates the birthday of the U.S. Army.

On June 14th, Flag Day is celebrated with parades, essay contests, ceremonies, and picnics sponsored by veterans' groups, schools and other organizations to recognize the traditions, history, pride and respect that Old Glory represents.

Read Governor Cooper's Flag Day proclamation here.