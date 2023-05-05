  1. Select a City
Governor Cooper Declines to Sign One Bill

Government and Politics

May 5, 2023

From: North Carolina Governor Josh Stein

Today, Governor Roy Cooper declined to sign one bill into law:

Senate Bill 157: Limited Provisional License Modification.

Governor Cooper made the following statement on SB 157:

"For years, NC’s graduated drivers license process has significantly improved safety for all motorists, however, this legislation passed by a large margin because it should help reduce the waiting time for young people wanting their license. I have concerns that this law could make our roads less safe and I encourage the Division of Motor Vehicles and the legislature to monitor its effects closely."

