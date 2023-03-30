Governor Cooper Encourages Employers to Apply for HIRE Vets Medallion Program

Government and Politics

March 30, 2023

Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders are encouraging North Carolina employers to hire veterans and to apply for recognition with a HIRE Vets Medallion Award, an official program of the U.S. Department of Labor that recognizes an employer's commitment to veteran employment. The application period runs through April 30, 2023.

“As America’s most military-friendly state, North Carolina is working hard to connect our veterans with good jobs, and the HIRE Vets program is a great way for companies to demonstrate their support for these brave servicemembers,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “All businesses can benefit from employing veterans, just as our state benefits from their continuing service.”

HIRE Vets medallions are the only federal-level veterans’ employment awards that recognize an organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development. In 2022, 27 North Carolina companies received a HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

The N.C. Department of Commerce pioneered a first-of-its-kind online feature that highlights North Carolina employers that have received the HIRE Vets medallion award on the state’s NCWorks job search portal and on the NCWorks Veterans Portal, located at veterans.ncworks.gov. This tool helps veterans more easily find jobs that the recognized companies are currently advertising.

“As our First in Talent economic development plan emphasizes, the talent found in our military veteran population is an asset for North Carolina,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The HIRE Vets program provides an opportunity for North Carolina employers to stand out as they compete to recruit veterans, who can bring with them excellent skills, training, experience, work ethic and leadership.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers. There is a fee to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, which is used to cover the costs associated with carrying out the HIRE Vets Act. The fee for large employers is $495 per applicant, the fee for medium employers is $190 per applicant, and the fee for small employers is $90 per applicant.

One of many North Carolina employers recognized by the program to date is Atriax, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned architecture and engineering firm based in Hickory, North Carolina. Founded in 2001 by two retired Air Force veterans, Atriax serves the local area as well as the Veterans Affairs Medical Centers, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the US Air Force.

“Atriax is honored to receive the Gold-level HIRE Vets Medallion Award this year,” said Edward H. Henson, the President of Atriax and an Air Force veteran. “We are totally committed to supporting our nation’s veteran heroes. Veterans are the leadership and backbone of our company and our country. They answered America’s call to serve. Supporting them in their post-service careers is a privilege and an honor.”

Following efforts like the 2021 “Honor Veterans by Hiring Veterans” campaign in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, and “Employ A Veteran Week” each November, the state’s participation in the HIRE VETS Medallion Award Program reaffirms the Administration’s commitment to supporting North Carolina’s veteran population.

The N.C. Department of Commerce works in close partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and employs 70 NCWorks Veterans Services professionals (all of whom are veterans themselves). These professionals, located at NCWorks Career Centers across the state, help connect veterans to employers, as well as to training opportunities. The department also partners with North Carolina For Military Employment (NC4ME) on special hiring events.

Employers and veterans may also visit or contact an NCWorks Career Center for assistance. Contact information for each career center is found at www.NCWorks.gov.