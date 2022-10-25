Governor Cooper Highlights Transition to Clean Transportation Future

Government and Politics

November 29, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper spoke at the North Carolina Medium- and Heavy-Duty (MHD) Electric Vehicle State Policy Bootcamp and Showcase hosted by the Electrification Coalition to highlight the importance of electrifying MHD vehicles in North Carolina.

“North Carolina has already made great progress in electric vehicle manufacturing, and we’re well-positioned to be at the head of the global market transition to zero-emission vans, buses and trucks,” Governor Cooper said. “We’ll continue working with businesses and manufacturers across the state to strengthen our economy, create jobs and confront the climate crisis.”

North Carolina has seen great progress in the clean energy sector this year. As the state continues to lead the way in the transition to a clean energy economy, here are some of the ways Governor Cooper is creating good paying jobs, strengthening the state and helping protect the planet for generations to come:

Executive Order 271 highlights North Carolina’s transition to clean transportation

On October 25, 2022, Governor Cooper issued Executive Order No. 271 directing swift action to accelerate the state’s transition to a clean energy economy that creates good jobs and opportunities for all North Carolinians while protecting public health and the environment.

N&O: With executive order, Cooper seeks to up zero-emission trucks and buses on NC roads

Brian Gordon - October 25, 2022

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state.

Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.

“North Carolina is already a national hub for truck and bus manufacturing and supply chain development, and we should not miss the opportunity to lead the market-driven transition already underway to cleaner and increasingly cheaper zero-emission technologies that benefit our economy and our communities,” Cooper said.

[The] executive order builds on previous actions put forward by Cooper, including Executive Order 246, which was signed early this year. That order called for DOT to develop a plan to help the state invest in electric vehicle infrastructure like charging stations and increase adaptation.

