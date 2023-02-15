Governor Cooper Honors NC Central University Football Team, the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl Champion

Government and Politics

February 15, 2023

“The NC Central Eagles showed amazing determination and passion in winning the 2022 HBCU National Championship at the Cricket Celebration Bowl and they made all North Carolinians proud,” said Governor Cooper. “Coach Oliver and his team deserve high praise for this accomplishment, and I’m glad to honor them here today.”



“The NCCU community is thrilled with the great performance of our Football team this season,” said NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye. “From the first pre-season kickoff to the final Celebration Bowl whistle, they believed in each other, bought in to their coaches’ program and delivered what we knew they could – a national championship. Beyond that, our student-athletes excelled in the classroom and we are so proud of them.”



“We are appreciative of Governor Cooper and his staff for the invitation to recognize our program for winning the 2022 HBCU National Football Championship. Our student-athletes, coaches and support staff have worked extremely hard to get us here,” said NCCU Football Coach Trei Oliver. “Their hard work and commitment to the process is what allowed us to make history. We are so proud to have been able to represent North Carolina Central University, the state of North Carolina, and our community. Thank you Governor Cooper for this special opportunity to be honored at the Governor’s Mansion.”



At the event, the Governor proclaimed February 15 as a day in recognition of the 2022 NC Central University Football Team. Event attendees included the 2022 NC Central University Football Team, NC Central Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, NC Central Football Team Head Coach Trei Oliver and NC Central Director of Athletics Louis Perkins.



Coach Trei Oliver, an NC Central Alumni, has over 20 years of college coaching experience that includes five conference championships and three Black college football national titles. Oliver was an assistant coach at NCCU from 2003-06, when they won back-to-back Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships in 2005 and 2006. After three seasons at Southern University, Oliver returned to NCCU as head coach.



This is NC Central Football Team’s fourth national HBCU title since 1954. The NC Central Eagles also won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2022. They are the third team in NCCU history to reach double-figure scores, finishing the season with 10 wins and two losses.



North Carolina Central University is one North Carolina’s outstanding HBCUs contributing to the state’s economic success and strong workforce. NC Central offers a variety of academic and enrichment programs that contribute to fulfilling their motto of “Truth and Service.” North Carolina is the home to more 4-year HBCUs than any other state in the country.