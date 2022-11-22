Government and Politics

November 22, 2022

Governor Cooper Pardons Two Turkeys from the Thanksgiving Table

Today, Governor Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys, Biscuit and Tater, at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion. The Governor was joined by Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain and NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends and communities have to offer,” said Governor Cooper. “We’re grateful for the people who make North Carolina a stronger and safer place for all, including our educators, military service members and first responders. The holidays are also a time to remember those struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table and I appreciate Butterball’s generous donation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.”

“Butterball is proud to be North Carolina’s largest turkey producer and a member of the state’s prominent and thriving agricultural business community. We’re happy to have two Butterball turkeys pardoned by Governor Cooper as a symbol of the holiday,” said Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain. “It’s an honor that so many chose Butterball for the center of their Thanksgiving table and for everyday meals, as well. Thanksgiving about gathering with friends and family to say thanks around a warm meal, and helping make that a reality for more people through partners like the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is how Butterball helps pass love on every day.”

“As we celebrate the Thanksgiving season each year, we’re proud of our NC Turkey industry and especially the hard working farm families who help raise them,” said NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford. “NC continues to be ranked #2 in turkey production in the U.S. We have a lot to be thankful for.”

Biscuit and Tater are 50-pound toms from Warren Farms in Clinton. They are 20 weeks old and like eating pecans, country music karaoke and watching football. After the ceremony, the turkeys will retire at Horsin’ Around Inc. in Spring Hope.

Butterball is donating 300 turkeys to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The food bank will distribute the turkeys to local agencies serving families in need. On Wednesday, November 23, the Governor will join representatives from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Butterball to unload the turkeys at the food bank.