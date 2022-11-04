Governor Cooper Tours High Point Child Care Center to Highlight NC Child Care Stabilization Grants

Government and Politics

November 4, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited and toured the Kid Appeal Learning Center in High Point to highlight the NC Child Care Stabilization Grants. More than $655 million has been distributed to over 4,200 child care facilities across the state to support and retain the early educator workforce since the program started. Congresswoman Kathy Manning joined the Governor on the tour.

“These child care investments are providing parents with the support they need to get back into or stay in the workforce while ensuring children get the early childhood education they need to succeed,” Governor Cooper said.

“I proudly voted to send federal funding home to North Carolina through the American Rescue Plan. This critical funding supported 2,000 childcare jobs in Guilford County alone and helped North Carolina's childcare centers, like Kid Appeal here in High Point, keep their doors open so parents could get back to work and young children could build a strong foundation,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06). “I'm thankful for Governor Cooper's leadership to ensure that these federal dollars effectively support our childcare workers and centers.”

“The Child Care Stabilization Grants have been a blessing as they have allowed us the opportunity to keep staff working, when under normal circumstances we would cut hours and send teachers home,” said Bruce and Angela Davis, Owners of Kid Appeal Learning Center. “Instead we’ve been able to give pay increases and bonuses regardless of the number of children in attendance.”

A historic $1.9 billion in one-time federal dollars has been invested in North Carolina’s child care system, helping to keep child care programs across the state open and teachers working. 90% of total eligible child care programs have received grants in 99 counties.

In September, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced it is extending the grant program that is supporting early care teacher pay through December 2023. The NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education will use about $150 million in discretionary American Rescue Plan Act funding allocated for workforce initiatives to continue one component of the grants – compensation supports, which have helped to boost teacher pay and benefits.