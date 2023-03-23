Governor Cooper Visits Public School in Wilmington, Highlights Proposed Budget Investments in Teachers and Education

Government and Politics

March 23, 2023

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Winter Park Elementary School in Wilmington and highlighted his recommended budget investments to support teachers, students and schools. The Governor’s budget, First in Opportunity, would offer significant teacher salary raises to make North Carolina 1st in the southeast in teacher pay, as well as ensure the state meets its constitutional obligation to provide a sound, basic education for every student.

“Our schools and teachers make it possible for every child to have a chance to succeed,” Governor Cooper said. “They need critical support to continue their work and my budget makes meaningful investments to make sure there are qualified teachers in every classroom, skilled principals in every school, and impactful funding to support every student in North Carolina.”

Governor Cooper’s proposed budget invests substantially in public schools and a sound basic education required by the constitution for every student. Significant investments in teacher pay would make North Carolina first in the Southeast in teacher pay and 16th in the nation, including raising teacher pay by an average of 10% in FY 2023 and 6% in FY 2024 and setting minimum starting teacher salaries at $46,000 in addition to local supplements.

The budget also includes, as required by the state constitution, the necessary funding to ensure North Carolina can support every student, most especially our students with disabilities, students from low-income families, and English-language learners. The budget will also provide public schools the funding to hire more educators, nurses, counselors, bus drivers, social workers and school psychologists, and funding to expand the NC Pre-K program to more four-year olds.

“Governor Roy Cooper’s visit to Winter Park was a true honor and a testament to his commitment to improving public education in North Carolina,” said Brent Hall, principal of Winter Park Elementary School. “We were thrilled to showcase the exceptional learning environment we have created for our students and demonstrate the positive impact of investing in education. We look forward to continuing our work with the Governor and his team to provide the highest quality education possible for all of our students.”

“It was an honor to have Governor Cooper visit Winter Park Elementary and witness the incredible work our educators are doing to support our students,” said Dr. Charles Foust, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools. “His commitment to education and the well-being of our youth is inspiring, and we are grateful for his advocacy and support.”

During the school visit, Governor Cooper toured classrooms and met with teachers and students.

Winter Park Elementary School is a public school located in Wilmington, North Carolina. The school serves students grades K-5, and is located in the New Hanover County School District.