  1. Select a City
  2. Apex, NC
  3. News
  4. Governor Offers Reward for Information …
Edit

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bladen County Murder

Share

Government and Politics

February 27, 2023

From: North Carolina Governor Josh Stein

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Eric Lavon Chancy, age 20.

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:42 p.m., Eric Lavon Chancy was shot while attending a high school graduation party on White Plains Church Road in Council, North Carolina. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Apex, NC
   Apple Picking    Corn Mazes    Pumpkin Picking    Halloween Events    Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Coffee Spots    Parks